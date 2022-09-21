ArisGlobal to Discuss Intelligent Automation, Data, and Analytics in Pharmacovigilance at World Drug Safety Congress Global Events

Industry thought leaders will share how LifeSphere is developing the safety products of the future today.

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces a series of technology and data-centric sessions at the 2022 World Drug Safety Congress (WDS) events, including a keynote by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Wasan at WDS Europe, followed by WDS Americas , featuring a keynote session by LifeSphere Safety product leader and acclaimed industry veteran, Beena Wood.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal) (PRNewswire)

Kicking off the world tour is a series of conversations at WDS Europe, with three informative sessions over two days. Attendees will hear Wasan, along with other innovative speakers, discuss the data and analytics opportunities in pharmacovigilance, including timely topics such as using intelligent analytics to unlock insights in data and how ArisGlobal's LifeSphere solutions are advancing pharmacovigilance today and driving future innovation.

Following the company's signature event, Breakthrough, ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety product leaders will once again take the stage at the WDS Americas event for three more sessions. Notably, ArisGlobal will lead a conversation with safety leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim, Moderna, and PMI on a panel discussing real-life results from pharmacovigilance automation.

"We're excited to speak at World Drug Safety and share our view on the future of R&D IT strategy and how technology plays a key role in the digital transformation of the IT ecosystem within life sciences," says Wasan. "ArisGlobal's LifeSphere is leading strategic innovation to continue advancing the industry, and we're proud to usher in the next generation of technology and data."

Recently, ArisGlobal acquired an advanced intelligent analytics engine from Boehringer Ingelheim, LifeSphere Clarity, which will be shown at ArisGlobal's Breakthrough conference and will debut as a commercially available product in 2023 and bring enhanced and unmatched data intelligence capabilities to life sciences.

ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is led by passionate individuals who support life sciences leaders in developing and monitoring breakthrough medicines and therapies. With more than 35 years of expertise in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal develops technology products within the platform LifeSphere to power pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. Building on our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, we give back to the communities where we live and work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArisGlobal