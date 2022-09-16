Mycronic appoints Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee for Mycronic's 2023 Annual General Meeting has been appointed in accordance with the instructions for the Nomination Committee as decided by the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee comprises:

Henrik Blomquist, Bure Equity

Patrik Jönsson, SEB Funds

Thomas Ehlin, The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman

The Nomination Committee represents 47.1 percent of votes and shares as of 31 August, 2022. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must be received well in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Contact Nomination Committee:

Mycronic AB

Nomination Committee

Ann Borgström

Box 3141

183 03 Täby

Sweden

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman

via Ann Borgström

Tel: +46 8 638 52 68

E-mail: ann.borgstrom@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 16, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

