Eviation Names Gregory Davis as CEO

Company President Takes Helm of Leading Electric Aircraft Manufacturer

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation , a global manufacturer of all-electric commuter aircraft, today announced the appointment of Gregory Davis as Chief Executive Officer. Davis will remain President of Eviation as he takes on the additional role of CEO. A licensed commercial pilot and accomplished engineer, Davis brings over 15 years of experience in progressive leadership roles within the aerospace industry. Davis has served as President of Eviation since May 2021, and was appointed interim-CEO in February 2022.

"Gregory has a profound understanding of aerospace engineering and a true passion for aviation that will propel Eviation forward as we continue to pioneer electric flight," said Allen Page, Chairman at Eviation. "Gregory has been deeply involved in all aspects of the company's business strategy and day-to-day operations over the last year. Under his leadership, the team has made incredible strides in preparing the Alice, our all-electric commuter aircraft, for its imminent first flight, as well as toward our objectives of FAA certification and commercialization."

Prior to his role at Eviation, Davis served as Vice President of Customer Service and Product Support for Viking Air Limited, a global leader in utility aircraft services and manufacturer of Series 400 and Guardian 400 Twin Otter aircraft. Before this, he served in an engineering role at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, one of the largest privately owned and independent aerospace and defense companies. Under Davis' leadership and expertise, Eviation is building a new category of sustainable aircraft that challenges the limits of air travel and creates new market opportunities.

"I am extremely proud to take on the role of CEO at Eviation as we work to shape the future of flight, and create a new era of transportation that is both environmentally and economically sustainable," said Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis. "Eviation's groundbreaking work in the aviation industry has positioned the company as a market leader, and I am inspired to be at the forefront of innovation with the potential for such positive impact."

Gregory holds a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Carleton University, and an MBA from the University of Calgary.

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures efficient electric aircraft to deliver a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

