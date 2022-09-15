Omni Logistics Opens New Pacific Gateway Logistics Center Near Los Angeles

Omni Logistics' new footprint supports growing customer needs for warehouse space, cross-docking capabilities and local pick-up and delivery services

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of a new warehouse and cross-dock facility near Los Angeles, CA. The announcement follows the recent opening of Omni Logistics' new facilities in Nashville and Portland, a Dallas-based three-building logistics campus, a renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas , and extensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Omni Logistics' new facility near Los Angeles comprises 251,606 square feet of warehouse and cross-dock space. (Credit: Omni Logistics) (PRNewswire)

"Los Angeles has been a gateway for Omni Logistics and will continue to be as we expand our presence in the largest market in the United States," said Omni Logistics' Chief Executive Officer, JJ Schickel. "Los Angeles and Long Beach are both major economic drivers for the logistics industry and provide Omni Logistics the opportunity to expand our reach to customers on a local, regional, and national and international level. Our continued investment in Los Angeles will create additional flexibility to meet our customers' ever-increasing needs."

Details on Omni Logistics' new location include:

Strategically located near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with easy access to major highways, including Interstate 405, Interstate 110 and US Route 91, this new warehouse and cross-dock facility offers 42 dock doors, 10,000+ pallet positions and spans 251,606 square feet.

Capabilities include support for imports, exports, drayage, linehaul, cross-dock, transloads, time critical transportation, white glove delivery, freight forwarding and warehousing and distribution.

The facility is an ideal final mile location, supporting local pickup and delivery options with Omni Logistics' fleet of sprinter vans, straight trucks and box trucks.

The facility is ISO9001:2015 registered and CTPAT certified.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.



