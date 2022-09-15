HOYA Vision Care Announces MySV Single Vision Lenses with 360º Visual Comfort

An innovative first: a single vision lens that combines four powerful elements into one comprehensive solution

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today the launch of MySV™ single vision lenses with 360⁰ Visual Comfort™, the latest addition to its free-form single vision lens portfolio. Conventional single vision lenses correct vision effectively in the center of the lenses. However, these one-size-fits-all lenses do not meet patients' increasing needs for comprehensive, quality peripheral vision.

HOYA Vision Care, North America (PRNewsfoto/HOYA Vision Care) (PRNewswire)

"For too long, single vision wearers have been underserved. The technology available to differentiate their experience is here, and we are proud to bring it to market," said Warren Modlin, Vice President of Technical Marketing at HOYA Vision Care. "MySV lenses allow wearers to achieve 360° visual comfort by integrating four key elements into the design, and ultimately the patient experience, to bring confidence to the wearer in all situations."

The four elements used to achieve MySV are:

BKS Precision Technology®: A modern optimization process to refine points across the entire back surface of the lens. Oblique angle compensation: Looking through a traditional single vision lens at an oblique angle produces aberrations. MySV lenses eliminate these aberrations, creating distortion-free visual clarity. The patient's position of wear: Provides high satisfaction based on the individual's wearing conditions. The patient's frame choice: The base curve matches the frame size for the best experience in any frame.

Eyecare professionals will also be given access to a 1-credit ABO course through 20/20 Magazine. In addition, white papers detailing the implementation of HOYA's proprietary technology and quality processes will be made available by speaking to your local HOYA Territory Sales Manager .

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in more than 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO, and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D-tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, visit hoyavision.com .

About HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is committed to becoming a leading company in niche markets through creativity and innovation. As part of this philosophy, we continue to research and develop quality products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of over 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com .

Traditional single-vision lens field of clarity (left) vs HOYA MySV's 360° field of clarity across the lens surface (right) (PRNewswire)

