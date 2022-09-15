Broadway Investing For Beginners

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer Jason Turchin is Founder of The Broadway Investor's Club and investor in numerous projects in the entertainment business, including the Tony-award winning musical Hadestown, Kinky Boots Off-Broadway, and the upcoming Broadway shows A Beautiful Noise and Sweeney Todd, among others. Turchin shares some information on the basics of Broadway investing:

1. Accredited Investors

Most Broadway show investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors as defined by the SEC. According to the SEC, the accredited investor definition largely determines whether investors are eligible to invest in many early-stage companies and productions. One may qualify under either financial criteria (i.e. income or assets over a certain amount) or professional criteria (i.e. they hold a Series 7, Series 65 or Series 82 license). Investors do not need a specific certificate to qualify. They generally just need to meet one or more of the criteria.

2. Broadway Show Investments

When a show raises money, the total it raises is called the capitalization. That total is often broken into subparts, or shares. Those shares may be offered to investors at a certain amount, usually $25,000-$50,000. Accredited investors can invest in a Broadway show by purchasing shares.

3. Investment Perks

Unlike more traditional investments, like investing in real estate or investing in start-ups, Broadway investing may include other perks for investors. Some common perks a Broadway investor may get include tickets to opening night, tickets to the opening night party, access to house seats, and opening night gifts.

4. Rights In Subsequent Productions

A Broadway investor may also get the right to invest in subsequent productions. While a portion of subsidiary revenue may flow back to the Broadway company, investors may also have the right to invest in other companies which branch off from the Broadway company, like a national tour, West End production, Asia tour, cast album, or professional production in a theater somewhere else in the world.

5. Risk

Best practice is to never invest more than you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees in theater investing. Even the best shows can lose money. Generally, though, you cannot lose more than you put in.

The Broadway Investor's Club is a group of investors, business and finance professionals, VCs, doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs who enjoy the business of entertainment. For more information on The Broadway Investor's Club, visit www.investingbroadway.com.

