AI WEIWEI, GIULIO PAOLINI, KAZUYO SEJIMA, RYUE NISHIZAWA, KRYSTIAN ZIMERMAN, AND WIM WENDERS AWARDED THE 2022 PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE, WORLD'S LARGEST AND MOST PRESTIGIOUS ART PRIZE

FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON APPOINTED INTERNATIONAL ADVISOR

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Art Association announced the recipients of the 33rd PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE, the world's most prestigious art prize. Recognized for their outstanding individual achievements, impact on the arts internationally, and role in enriching the global community, the 2022 recipients are:

Praemium Imperiale Logo (PRNewsfoto/Japan Art Association) (PRNewswire)

Painting Giulio Paolini (Italy)

Sculpture Ai Weiwei (China)

Architecture Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa/SANAA (Japan)

Music Krystian Zimerman (Poland/Switzerland)

Theatre/Film Wim Wenders (Germany)

Each recipient will be greeted by Prince Hitachi, honorary patron of the Japan Art Association, in an awards ceremony on October 19, 2022.

The Japan Art Association also announces the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton as International Advisor to the Praemium Imperiale; she will preside over the U.S. Nomination Committee.

Like the Nobel Prize, the Praemium Imperiale has become a powerful voice for the importance of the arts, recognizing outstanding achievement worldwide.

For bios and images of the 2022 Praemium Imperiale laureates, please click here (Note, site is password protected. Contact listed below for site password.)

The Praemium Imperiale also recognizes a group or institution that encourages the involvement of young people in the arts with its Grant for Young Artists.

The 2022 Grant for Young Artists is awarded to the Kronberg Academy Foundation (Germany).

PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE NOMINATING COMMITTEES

Award recipients are selected based on the recommendations of committees led by international advisors of prominent statesmen and business leaders.

Current advisors include: Lamberto Dini (former Prime Minister of Italy), Christopher Patten (Chancellor of the University of Oxford), Klaus-Dieter Lehmann (former President of the Goethe-Institut), Jean-Pierre Raffarin (former Prime Minister of France) and Hillary Clinton (former US Secretary of State).

AMONG PAST LAUREATES

The 2022 laureates join a roster of 168 world renowned artists who previously won the Award. Find a full list of previous winners here.

ABOUT THE JAPAN ART ASSOCIATION

Established in 1887, The Japan Art Association is the oldest cultural foundation in Japan. For further information, visit the Association's website.

ABOUT THE PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE

The Praemium Imperiale was established in 1988 to commemorate the centennial of the Japan Art Association. For more information about the Praemium Imperiale, visit their website.

