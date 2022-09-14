Professional National Title Network, Inc. and CATIC Form Partnership in Illinois

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional National Title Network, Inc. (PNTN) and CATIC, a Bar-Related® title insurance company, have teamed up to provide best-in-class attorney-delivered title services in Illinois.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support Illinois attorneys and the clients they work so hard to serve."

"PNTN's rich history of attorney advocacy made this relationship a natural fit for our lawyer-focused agency model. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support Illinois attorneys and the clients they work so hard to serve," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President & CEO of CATIC Financial and CATIC.

"CATIC is ideally positioned to strengthen our support of law firm-delivered title and legal services. We welcome their attorney focus and are excited to deliver a conflict-free option for attorneys as they navigate the changing real estate landscape. We are pleased to partner with CATIC to enhance our end-to-end commitment to Illinois consumers," stated Joseph C. Burke, Chief Operating Officer of Professional National Title Network, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Professional National Title Network, Inc. supports Illinois attorneys as they guide consumers through the largest financial transaction of their lives. An industry innovator for almost 40 years, PNTN supports lawyer-delivered services while developing solutions that keep attorneys at the center of every transaction.

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 15 states. CATIC is a member of the American Land Title Association and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. Its policies are accepted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the secondary market. Through its reinsurance agreements with Lloyd's of London, CATIC can issue policies up to $375 million.

To learn more about CATIC, please visit its website, www.catic.com, or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. More information about Professional National Title Network, Inc. can be found at www.pntn.com.

