NUTRABLEND WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 517

Workers Triumph Over Attempted Union Busting

MADERA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Nutrablend, a subsidiary of Land of Lakes, have voted by more than a two-to-one margin to join Teamsters Local 517. The 67 workers are responsible for the production of animal feed.

"These workers stood strong in the face of a nasty anti-union campaign because they knew that Land of Lakes was making promises that they weren't going to fulfill," said Greg Landers, Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer. "We're looking forward to negotiating a contract that addresses the issues that they care about the most – ending favoritism, annual wage increases, improved health care and retirement benefits, protection against unjust retaliation, and more."

"This is an important victory in the ongoing fight to bring strong wages, a voice on the job and the benefits on middle class prosperity to all workers in the food supply chain," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "We're looking forward to negotiating a contract that reflects how valuable these men and women are to both their industry and their communities."

Teamsters Local 517 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout California's Central Valley. For more information go to https://www.teamsterslocal517.com/.

