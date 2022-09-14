Geno CEO Applauds Greater Government Investment at White House Summit on Biomanufacturing

Summit and Executive Order validate biotechnology innovations as part of the climate solution

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genomatica (Geno) CEO Christophe Schilling applauded recent government investment to promote the growth of domestic biomanufacturing amid the newest White House Executive Order on emerging biotechnologies. Speaking at the White House Summit on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy, Schilling reiterated that the Order will be an important driver of more resilient domestic supply chains through domestic infrastructure, delivering sustainable materials at scale, and a key component of the Biden Administration's climate resilience plan.

The Order launches the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that calls for federal agency coordination in funding biomanufacturing projects that will accelerate the transition to more sustainable materials, at scale. The Order also increases mandatory bio-based purchasing by Federal agencies through programs like BioPreferred which Geno's Brontide™ brand participates in. Further, the Order validates biotechnology innovations that reduce America's use of fossil fuel sourced products through highlighting plant-based alternatives as a significant part of the climate solution. This Order will be incorporated into the Biden Administration's climate policies where the biobased economy will play a critical role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. For Geno, the Order signals a critical moment that brings together our company and cross sector groups to accelerate the sustainable materials transition.

"It's not often that one action fuels the economy, combats climate change and strengthens supply chains at the same time," said Geno CEO Christophe Schilling. "By powering the bioeconomy to create jobs across America, bolster rural economies, onshore manufacturing and help industry transition away from fossil fuels, this week's executive order does just that through a whole-of-government approach. At a time when business and environmental interests are often on a collision course, biotechnology and biomanufacturing prove that there is a different path forward. Today's Summit and Executive Order jumpstarts this process, and Geno looks forward to continued engagement with the White House to put our unique solutions to work."

Schilling is Chair Emeritus of Biocom , the largest advocacy organization for California's life sciences sector and serves on BIO 's Industrial & Environmental Section Governing Board. He is also a member of YPO , an international leadership organization for chief executives, and previously served on the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Biotechnology .

Geno already stands at the forefront of powering technologies that enable large scale biomanufacturing of sustainable materials. Geno is on path to deliver over 4 million liters of capacity and an annual production of 100,000 metric tons of plant-based products. Geno continues to be laser-focused on increasing its impact through scale and has recently closed multiple high-impact deals to accelerate the commercialization of sustainable materials. With the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100 million tons in upcoming years, recent milestones include scaling plant-based nylon , a collaboration with lululemon to bring plant-based materials into lululemon's products and a venture with Unilever to provide additional, responsibly sourced palm oil alternatives to market with a 50% lower carbon footprint.

About Geno

Geno is harnessing biology to remake everyday products and materials built by and for the planet. In response to the urgent climate crisis, Geno is developing and scaling sustainable materials derived from plant- or waste-based feedstocks instead of fossil fuels. Geno's technology, built over the last 20 years, now drives materials and ingredients in applications ranging from cosmetics, carpets, to home cleaners, apparel and more.

To learn more, visit genomatica.com

