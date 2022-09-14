ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY TEAM FOR CONTINUED INNOVATION

AllspringET sets out to build the asset management

technology environment of the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a leading independent global asset management firm with $476 billion* in assets under management, today announced the addition of two senior hires and an internal promotion to the Allspring Engineering and Technology team (AllspringET). The team is designed to develop state-of-the-art technology, systems, and tools that enable Allspring to elevate investing to be worth more.

Logo for Allspring Global Investments (PRNewsfoto/Allspring Global Investments) (PRNewswire)

Ant Eggington joins the organization as Head of Applications. Ant most recently served as Global Head of Alternatives Technology at BlackRock and has 22 years of experience in investments technology. He will lead Allspring's software engineering function across investments, operations, distribution, and corporate systems to enhance capabilities and modernize the application development processes.

Stephen Vilke joins Allspring as Head of Technology. This role is central to building Allspring's technology-forward culture and maximizing productivity as a cloud-first organization. Stephen most recently served as Director of New Initiatives for AWS Applications at Amazon Web Services. He has 30 years of technology experience spanning finance, technology, and startup environments. Stephen started his career at NASA as a Software Engineer and Analyst.

Jalal Akhavein has been promoted to Head of Platform. In his new role, Jalal will lead the company's technical product management, data engineering and will oversee platform operations. Jalal has been with Allspring since 2018 and most recently served as Head of Quantitative Insights and Data Strategy. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector.

Ant, Stephen, and Jalal report to Allspring's Chief Technology Officer, Matt Wren. The team's objective is to develop a modern technology platform enabling the newly independent Allspring to place much more focus on investment decisioning, investment oversight, risk management, sales, and distribution. The increased engineering and technology investment intends to enable solving the "tomorrow challenge" faster and more efficiently than otherwise possible with legacy environments.

"Engineering, technology, and innovation will be central to elevating client outcomes at Allspring. Ant, Stephen, and Jalal's combination of deep technical and broad financial expertise is essential as we engineer the firm for a next-generation technology platform. I am thrilled that we are able to combine this caliber of talent to help us propel AllspringET forward," stated Matt Wren.

To learn more about Allspring, please visit our website, www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of June 30, 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring Global Investments trade name/GIPS company.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is for professional, institutional or qualified clients/investors. Not for retail use outside the U.S.

THIS MATERIAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION AND IN ANY CASE IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED IN ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON WHERE IT WOULD BE UNAUTHORISED OR UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Allspring Global InvestmentsTM (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated); past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results; all investments contain risk; content is provided for informational purposes only with no representation regarding its adequacy, accuracy or completeness and should not be relied upon; views, opinions, assumptions or estimates are not necessarily that of Allspring and are subject to change without notice; and this communication does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation or investment research, as defined under local regulation of the respective jurisdiction.

PAR-0922-00315

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments