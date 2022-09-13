Ventech Solutions QurCLOUD Now Available in AWS Marketplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurCLOUD, a Ventech Solutions HITRUST service offering for protecting sensitive data and applications, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

QurCLOUD exceeds or meets all regulatory requirements and best practices including the Healthcare Information Portability and Accessibility Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), HITRUST, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Running on AWS, QurCLOUD provides customers highly secure cloud space for developing and hosting sensitive applications and data. QurCLOUD can also integrate with existing cloud environments to act as a security wrapper. The technical solution and integrated professional services significantly reduce the cost associated with organizations meeting HIPAA and FISMA controls, while removing the complexity and burden associated with designing and maintaining these controls.

"QurCLOUD is Ventech Solutions' holistic approach to enterprise-wide cloud computing," said Audie Murphy, vice president, solutions engineering at Ventech Solutions. "The strength of QurCLOUD is not only the speed at which clients can achieve compliance with today's privacy and information security standards, but also the support that Ventech Solutions subject matter experts provide to each initiative to drive success."

The availability of QurCLOUD in AWS Marketplace means it is now easier for customers to find, buy and start using this "ready-to-go" highly secure platform to run their enterprise applications.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

