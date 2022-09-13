Resource Innovations Builds Upon its Electric Vehicle Practice with Key Hire

Kelly Helfrich joins from GM to lead EV practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Innovations, a software-enabled clean energy service provider specializing in demand side management (DSM), flexible load management, and advisory services today announces the expansion of its electric vehicle practice. Former GM EV Grid Integration Manager, Kelly Helfrich has been hired to lead the team at a time when the share of electric vehicles on the road continues its upward climb, and as the need for optimizing EV charging with the grid has never been more critical.

The practice will be structured to include Community Electrification, Fleet Electrification, and EV Grid Optimization.

"The transportation sector represents a vast opportunity to reduce emissions and have a net positive impact on our climate—greenhouse gas emissions from transportation account for nearly 27 percent of total U.S. emissions, making it the largest contributor in the U.S.," said Resource Innovations CEO and founder, Lauren Casentini. "With Kelly's leadership and expertise, Resource Innovations will focus on the growing transportation electrification ecosystem as a key way for our company to accelerate our positive impact on climate change."

The expanded practice will be structured to include Community Electrification, Fleet Electrification, and EV Grid Optimization and Planning services and products. Learn more at resource-innovations.com/utility-services/electrification.

"I've been fortunate to be a part of the energy, excitement, and investments made from the automotive side to get EV adoption to mainstream, and I'm thrilled to join the Resource Innovations team. We have a well-built mix of utility relationships across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., research and analysis experts, community engagement expertise, plus powerful software that will allow utilities and other stakeholders to intelligently manage their networks as EVs continue their upward trajectory," said Helfrich.

Kelly Helfrich , Vice President, Electric Vehicle Practice

Kelly has 10 years of experience in the EV industry, most recently with General Motors since 2016. While with GM, Kelly held various roles in electrification—leading the Maven EV program deploying Bolt EVs in rideshares across the U.S. and designing public charging infrastructure partnerships, developing and implementing home and public EV charging infrastructure strategies, and vehicle-grid-integration strategy and operations. Through these roles she led partnership development, strategy, and product design. Kelly began her work in the EV space with startup Evercar, a fleet electrification company that implemented a total-cost-of-ownership EV lease utilizing the solar power purchase agreement model.

ABOUT RESOURCE INNOVATIONS

Resource Innovations is a nimble yet powerful organization offering software-enabled clean energy services for utilities as well as commercial, industrial, and residential energy consumers. Building on their 20-year history, their experts design and implement leading-edge solutions to support the rapidly changing industry through the clean energy transition. Resource Innovations is a women-led portfolio company of BV Investment Partners, one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. The company leverages diversity across its team to accelerate energy innovation and make clean and sustainable energy more available, accessible, and affordable.

