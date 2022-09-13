OGA Partners with Heritage Medical Associates, Opens New Mt. Juliet Medical Office Building

New facility provides patients access to primary care and six specialties

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, recently completed construction on a medical office building in partnership with Heritage Medical Associates. The 87,000 square foot building, which is home to more than 25 physicians representing multiple specialties, is located at 325 Old Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

The $30.6 million, three-story facility opened last month and features three procedure rooms, an imaging suite, infusion chairs, allergy shot stations, an impressive two-story entrance, an all-glass waiting area, window-filled corridors and a dedicated parking area. Heritage Medical Associates combined its previous Mt. Juliet office and Summit Medical Center offices into this one convenient location. The new building provides patients with access to a multitude of services including primary care, allergy, dermatology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), endocrinology/diabetes, gastroenterology, laboratory and rheumatology/arthritis. Diagnostic imaging will also be offered including bone density, CT scan, mammogram, ultrasound and x-ray technologies.

"Our new Mt. Juliet Medical Office Building allows our practice to bring more health care options to the Mt. Juliet community in an innovative and unique space," said James Shill, chief executive officer of Heritage Medical Associates. "This facility includes a template design, so our different specialty areas have similar nurse station and exam room layouts, providing continuity throughout the space and the flexibility to move specialties around within the building, eliminating the need for future renovations. OGA provided us with a customized development experience, and they managed the entire project so we could continue to focus on what matters most to us, our patients."

This is the second recent project OGA has completed for Heritage Medical Associates. In 2019, the two companies partnered on a 63,500-square-foot, multi-specialty medical office building in Brentwood, Tenn.

"Heritage Medical Associates is one of the largest, independent multi-specialty physician groups in Middle Tennessee, and we were delighted to be selected once again as their health care real estate development partner," said Bond Oman, co-founder and CEO of OGA. "Developing innovative health care facilities is our specialty, so we have a unique understanding of exactly what leading physician practices like Heritage Medical need in their facilities to help them grow and succeed."

Currently, OGA has 225,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in the Nashville MSA and more than 500,000 square feet in current projects and deals in progress around the country.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

