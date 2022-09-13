Leeds Equity-backed CeriFi Further Expands into Securities Exam Preparation with Acquisition of Solomon Exam Prep

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Solomon Exam Prep ("Solomon" or the "Company"), a leading provider of securities licensing exam preparation and review materials for FINRA, NASAA, MSRB and NFA licensing exams. Solomon represents the twelfth acquisition for CeriFi, a leading provider of premium financial education, training and certification solutions to the financial services industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Karen and Jeremy have built a truly impressive portfolio of securities exam preparation courses and materials that enable students and professionals to pass their exams and earn their licenses. We are thrilled that they will be joining the CeriFi team to expand and improve CeriFi's suite of securities licensing solutions," said Matthew Given, CEO of CeriFi.

CeriFi's product portfolio includes education, training and certification in accounting, financial crime, financial planning, financial risk management, insurance, securities licensing and tax. CeriFi also offers financial curriculum and courseware to universities.

Jeremy Solomon, President and Co-Founder of Solomon Exam Prep, said, "We are delighted to be joining forces with CeriFi, the clear leader in financial services training and certification. Our team is energized by the unique opportunity ahead to better serve financial institutions and professionals by driving the best learning outcomes."

"The acquisition of Solomon further expands the depth and breadth of CeriFi's securities licensing content and product suite and uniquely positions CeriFi to meet the ever-changing needs of our financial services customers. We look forward to working with Karen and Jeremy Solomon and to the continued success of Solomon as part of CeriFi," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners.

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Michael Best & Friedrich served as legal counsel to Solomon.

About CeriFi:

CeriFi is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services market. To date, CeriFi has acquired twelve highly complementary companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education, Pass Perfect, the CFP assets of LoneStar Financial Education, the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists, Bionic Turtle, CPMI, Fast Forward Academy, Spidell Publishing, MarkMeldrum.com and Solomon Exam Prep.

For additional information on CeriFi, see http://www.cerifi.com/.

About Solomon Exam Prep:

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, NASAA, MSRB and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82 and 99. Solomon also offers Continuing Education for Investment Adviser Representatives. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, who have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning.

For additional information on Solomon, see https://solomonexamprep.com/ .

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity fund dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4.5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

