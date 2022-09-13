HashKey Capital Limited Secures SFC's Consent to Manage 100% Virtual Asset Portfolio

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Capital Limited (together with its affiliates, the 'HashKey Group'), has been granted an uplift of its Type 9 asset management license by the Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') of Hong Kong, so as to manage a portfolio of 100% virtual assets.

HashKey Capital Limited is part of HashKey Capital, the investment arm of the HashKey Group and one of the leading crypto-native asset managers in Asia. HashKey Capital or its affiliates serve as general partners in managing investment funds focusing on digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem.

Following the uplift, HashKey Capital Limited will be allowed to manage funds exclusively investing in virtual assets in compliance with the SFC's regulations, joining the first batch of Hong Kong's few licensed virtual asset managers.

Commenting on the milestone, HashKey Group Chairman Dr. Xiao Feng said, "HashKey Group was among the first enthusiasts and advocates of the crypto industry. We are dedicated to the development of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, and it has long been our goal to actively support regulation while aiding the industry's sustainable growth. This Type 9 license uplift reinforces our commitment to fostering and advancing the blockchain community in Hong Kong and across Asia."

In October 2019, the SFC published "Proforma Terms and Conditions for Licensed Corporations which Manage Portfolios that Invest in Virtual Assets." The document outlines the operational and regulatory compliance requirements it expects of asset managers seeking to expand their business scope to incorporate virtual asset investment.

In line with its global ambition, the HashKey Group has always insisted on being fully compliant with and fully respecting local jurisdictional rules. As a result, it has gradually developed an ecosystem that connects Web3 entrepreneurs, developers, communities, and decision-makers who all share the same vision for building a fair, sustainable environment in support of the long-term growth of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

About HashKey Capital

HashKey Capital is an asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets, managing over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. As one of the largest crypto funds based in Asia and known for being Ethereum's earliest corporate investor in the region, its mission is to bridge crypto to the mainstream while connecting Web2 and Web3. HashKey Capital operates in Hong Kong and Singapore, with strong connection in Japan and the U.S., and has invested in over 200 projects from public chains, protocols, DeFi, CeFi, Web3 infrastructure, NFT to Metaverse since 2015.

