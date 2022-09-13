GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS ANDRA DAY TO PERFORM AT THE KERING FOUNDATION'S CARING FOR WOMEN DINNER

Event Co-Chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault and Hosted by Anderson Cooper

Will Benefit Organizations Working to Support Those Affected by Gender-Based Violence

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Kering Foundation announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, activist, and Golden Globe-winning actress Andra Day will perform at the Caring for Women Dinner taking place on September 15 in New York City. The event will be co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Gloria Steinem, and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.

Hosted by Anderson Cooper, the Caring for Women Dinner will benefit the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Global Fund for Women, Jordan River Foundation (JRF), and Ms. Foundation for Women. One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will benefit these four organizations.

Andra Day has been baring her soul on the world's stage for years. Day first gained recognition for her 2016 Grammy Award-nominated song, "Rise Up," which amassed one billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. She has performed alongside legends like Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys, and has given a special performance for the Obama family.

Recently, she made her feature-acting debut as Billie Holiday in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." Her acclaimed performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Day's winning renditions of Billie Holiday songs and her own heartwarming originals on the soundtrack have won praise from critics and fans alike, including nominations for the original song "Tigress & Tweed" at both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards.

Day's upcoming studio album and moving new single "Phone Dies" continue the emotional journey of her music, spreading tenderness and joy to a world that needs it.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination".

For more information please visit kering.com

About the Kering Foundation

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women is or will be a victim of violence during her lifetime. Since 2008, the Kering Foundation combats this violence that affects all cultures and all social classes. To maximize its impact, the Foundation works with a limited number of local partners in six countries: China, France, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Foundation supports local organizations that provide comprehensive and tailored services to women survivors, and works to change behaviors and attitudes by engaging youth, in particular young boys, to promote gender equality.

The Foundation also seeks to create safe and supportive workplaces for survivors, both at Kering and through mobilizing other companies. In 2018, with the FACE Foundation, the Kering Foundation founded "One in Three Women", the first European network of companies engaged against gender-based violence.

For more information please visit keringfoundation.org

