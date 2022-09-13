Fusion92 Acquires Conversion Fanatics to Bolster Its Integrated Offerings

Leading conversion rate optimization firm joins leading marketing innovation firm

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92, a Chicago-based marketing innovation company with offices in Chicago, Detroit and Austin, announced it has acquired Conversion Fanatics, a leader in conversion optimization services. The acquisition broadens Fusion92's capabilities and further helps clients increase marketing performance and lower the cost of acquisition through timely, data-driven experimentation and optimization that removes friction from user experiences and helps businesses make more money, faster.

Conversion Fanatics launched in 2014 in Austin, Texas, and has optimized over 250 sites for brands across multiple industries, including e-commerce, health, financial, SaaS, apparel, home furnishings, beauty, fitness, professional services and more. Through their continuous experimentation, Conversion Fanatics improves marketing effectiveness, delivering actionable data, more conversions and higher customer value.

"Adding Conversion Fanatics further enhances Fusion92's already robust media and activation services, allowing us to provide better, faster returns for our clients with an integrated performance marketing solution with optimization that move as quickly as the market," said Matt Murphy, CEO and founder of Fusion92. "Additionally, we're pleased to continue to grow with more good people, like-minded in culture, complementing our strategic growth plan.

The acquisition supports the growth strategy of both firms, and the integration of teams delivers an all-encompassing, client-focused offering through strategy and insights; data and analytics; creative services and content; technology and innovation; media and activation; and Web3/NFT capabilities.

"Fusion92 has a shared culture and high integrity team that we're excited to bring our superpowers to so we can apply our conversion magic to help more organizations see exponential results," said Manish Punjabi, co-founder and CEO of Conversion Fanatics. "It's thrilling for us when our optimization helps clients see a quick, noticeable shift in leads, conversions and revenue. Whether it's a 1% or 2,000% shift, we've seen firsthand the doors this opens for advertisers and the value it brings to clients. We're excited to get to work and do our part to contribute to Fusion92's growing roster of happy clients."

This is the second acquisition for Fusion92 this year after scaling the firm through acquisition of Detroit's 100 plus person agency DP+ in April. Fusion92 has acquired three additional companies since 2016, broadening its capabilities and expertise now through five total acquisitions. With the addition of capital partners Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners in 2021, Fusion92 continues to seek additional acquisition opportunities with specific interest in data science, relevant SaaS and consultative marketing solutions.

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company with offices in Chicago, Detroit and Austin forming a powerhouse that helps growth stage and enterprise brands thrive. The firm's comprehensive stack of services and products helps bring exponential returns to companies in virtually every industry and vertical. Fusion92 collaboratively partners and serves as a trusted adviser to clients on B2B and consumer engagements that span traditional and digital media, leveraging the firm's expertise to innovatively solve business challenges. Fusion92's dynamic technology, integrated content lab (Studio440), media and activation capabilities, AdTech and premium NFT studio (Mint Werx) provide a lineup of differentiated solutions that deliver data-driven results. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com .

