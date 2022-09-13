FIA selects Siemens as Official Sustainability PLM Software Supplier

Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to help the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and its championships to improve environmental sustainability across motor sports.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of world motor sport and the federation of the world's leading motoring organizations, has selected Siemens as "Official Sustainability PLM Software Supplier" and has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to collaborate with F1 Teams and to support FIA and its championships including F1 in sustainability efforts.

The FIA will begin implementing the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to enable the design of vehicles and regulations that reduce energy consumption and emissions. Through this collaboration, Siemens will support the FIA in achieving its sustainability goals through innovative thinking, pioneering approaches in motor sport and new technological advances that could be impactful across the automotive industry.

"As innovation and sustainability are two of the most important guiding principles of the FIA, we are pleased to welcome Siemens as an official supplier and to adopt their sustainable software solutions across our work on Formula 1 and other motorsport activities," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President. "Innovative collaborations such as this underline our commitment to becoming net zero carbon by 2030."

"Motorsport and sustainability sound like a contradiction. But it can be done using the right technologies. If motorsport achieves carbon neutrality, any industry can. With this collaboration, we plan to influence public perceptions and promote sustainable mobility. We are delighted to be selected as an official supplier to help the FIA meet its sustainability goals," said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.

Having achieved carbon neutrality and obtaining the ISO14001:2015 certification in 2021, the FIA is continuing to explore new areas for development. This new initiative expands Siemens' relationship with the FIA and builds on previous collaborations and projects driving digital transformation at the FIA and applying Siemens' expertise and innovation to help improve urban mobility, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability.

In 2019, the FIA and Siemens worked together to improve rally safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify dangerous locations for rally spectators. Then in 2020, Siemens helped FIA Member Clubs provide an evidence-based approach to advocate for the implementation of mobility policies.

