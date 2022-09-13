CORNERSTONE NATIONAL INSURANCE DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT: ISSUED BY WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of victims of a data breach at Cornerstone National Insurance ("Cornerstone").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman ) (PRNewswire)

On or before November 29, 2021, Cornerstone became aware that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain agent user accounts and leveraged this access to run unauthorized searches in these subscription databases (the "Data Breach"). On or around July 6, 2022, an investigation revealed that the following personal information could have been accessed by an unauthorized third party: first name, last name, and driver's license number.

On or around August 4, 2022, Cornerstone began notifying consumers of the Data Breach.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Cornerstone and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at mbyrd@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Rachele R. Byrd, Esq.

Email: byrd@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP