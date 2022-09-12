IMAGE Studios Salon Suites Shines Again, Now Into The Utah Business 2022 Fast 50 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites made the #10 spot on Utah Business' Fast 50 list! This list consists of the 50 fastest growing companies in Utah, ranked by a third party for financial accuracy, based on revenue growth and total revenue! IMAGE Studios® was honored at the Fast 50 event and will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business.

(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios) (PRNewswire)

IMAGE Studios® CEO, Jason Olsen stated, "We're extremely proud to be recognized by Utah Business for IMAGE Studios' incredible growth over the past 12 years here in Utah and across the country. Utah has always been a business friendly state that has consistently had a strong and healthy economy, making it a great place for entrepreneurs. In 2010 we opened our first location in Draper, Utah. As of today we are now open and operating in 14 states. We look forward to the continual expansion of our franchise model both here in Utah and across the US."

"We're honored by this nomination and to be recognized alongside these high-caliber companies! The IMAGE Studios® team has crushed it the last few years as we've grown exponentially, awarding 190 franchise licenses across 22 states nationwide. 2022 is shaping up to be another record-breaking year with 30 locations open and another 15 opening by the end of the year," stated Taylor Lamont."

There are currently 190 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon suites at affordable rates for salon professionals – this makes it possible for salon professionals to easily launch their new business and become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides this unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals under one roof, along with the guidance of mentors who are invested in the success of their business owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Image Studios