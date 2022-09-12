GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY STUDENTS RELEASE SEVENTH FULL ALBUM

Students gain hands-on experience in one of the University's Lopes Live Labs

PHOENIX , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Canyon University Worship Arts program has released its seventh album, Canyon Worship 2022. Collaboration can be seen through the 11 new songs, all of which were written and performed by GCU students and recorded in the University's state-of-the-art recording studio, one of GCU's Lopes Live Labs (L3's).

"In our seventh year of Canyon Worship, the students have really taken the project to the next level," said Eric Johnson, GCU Recording Studio Manager. "This album is marked by collaboration and creativity. It is an eclectic blend of praise and introspection marked by thought-provoking ideas and passionate worship for our creator."

Collaboration is a huge component woven into this year's album. Four of the 11 songs were written with three or more students. Senior Madison Russell had a hand in three of the four collaborations on the album, as well as a solo song, "Always a Reason." "I've always been open to co-writing, but I think I was too afraid to be vulnerable and share my ideas with someone else," said Russell. "It's been really fun, and I've gotten to know people better because of that. All of my friends, we've gotten a lot closer by getting to write together."

The GCU Recording Lab is one of 49 L3's on the Phoenix campus. These labs are designed to provide students with hands-on education so they can gain real-world skills, making themselves more marketable to future employers.

"Canyon Worship 2022 is an exciting album, one that GCU can be proud of," said Worship Arts Director Randall Downs. "The students have really showcased their talents through the writing and performing of Canyon Worship 2022. The songs speak to the goodness and faithfulness of God. I cannot wait to see how this album ministers to people around the world."

The 11 songs and authors on Canyon Worship 2022 are:

Sometimes ( Edwin Lopez , Madison Russell , Victoria Gutierrez , Colter Bonaroti)

Burdens to Bear (Baraka Shekanena)

Always a Reason ( Madison Russell )

Consumers ( Amanda Riffe )

The Real Thing ( Nicole Jaspers , Colter Bonaroti, Madison Russell , Victoria Gutierrez )

Dry Bones ( Nicole Swartz )

I'm Yours ( Victoria Gutierrez , Nicole Jaspers , Annabelle Butcher , Madison Russell )

Heaven is Here ( Kyleigh Almich )

Here (I Will Be) ( Trina Beecher , Edwin Lopez , Alex Ramirez )

Most Precious ( Nicole Jaspers )

From Winter to Spring (Instrumental) (Gabby Kim)

Canyon Worship 2022 was produced by music industry veterans Geoff Hunker and David Willey, who are no strangers to the album. Hunker has been producing Canyon Worship since 2016, with Willey joining in 2019.

The album is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

GCU's Center for Worship Arts combines both ministry and performance with a blend of industry experts, instructors and seasoned worship ministers. The curriculum includes 32 credit hours in the College of Theology, ensuring that students are grounded in Christ and prepared to become worship leaders in churches throughout the world.

For more information, visit https://canyonworship.gcu.edu/

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 312 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

