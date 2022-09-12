Black Diamond Advisory Secures $25 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth of its Digital Finance Transformation Services and Solutions

Demand for a more modern approach to corporate performance management (CPM) and OneStream implementation support attracts investment from Tercera

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Diamond Advisory , the fastest growing and largest global advisory firm for OneStream Software , today announced it has received a minority investment of $25 million from Tercera , a growth-focused investment firm specializing in cloud professional services. With this investment, Black Diamond Advisory will continue to build out its team of industry, functional and technical experts, expand its advisory services for the Office of the CFO and broaden its reach across global markets. The investment will also be used to continue developing innovative solutions that enhance the OneStream platform and marketplace.

"When we started Black Diamond we knew that OneStream was full of possibilities and that we could create something different and special," said Randy Werder, co-founder and CEO of Black Diamond Advisory. "This investment allows us to take the next step in our journey including more focus on product development on the OneStream Platform, expanding our advisory services, and creating a firm with true global presence. I couldn't be more excited about our future – we are just getting started."

Founded in 2019, Black Diamond is a Diamond-level partner of OneStream and won OneStream's 2022 Partner Innovation Award. The company has employees across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, and is on a mission to transform the way financial systems are used in the future.

"We're always looking at which technology segments are ripe for disruption, and those that are leading the next wave of innovation," said Chris Barbin, CEO of Tercera. "OneStream, one of the Tercera 30 , and Black Diamond are doing exactly that, and showing CFOs that they can, and should, expect more from their CPM vendors and consulting partners. Randy and team are a great addition to our portfolio, and we couldn't be more excited to be their partner."

The Black Diamond team has worked on more than 100 OneStream projects, delivering large-scale transformation for global enterprise customers across key industries.

"Black Diamond's in-depth knowledge of OneStream's Intelligent Finance platform combined with their mix of business, technical and industry expertise, has quickly made them one of our top partners," said Craig Colby, President of OneStream Software. "The Black Diamond team is committed to customer success and understanding what finance and operations teams are looking for in a trusted advisor."

About Tercera

Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/ .

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), its experts have extensive OneStream Software experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects.

Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It is committed to customer success and remains engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. More information can be found at https://blackdiamondadvisory.com/

