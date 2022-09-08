UBIX LABS AND SAPPHIRE PARTNER TO PROVIDE ADVANCED ANALYTICS TO DRIVE INTELLIGENT TRANSFORMATION

This partnership will bring UBIX Advanced Intelligence to Sapphire's 1250 Customers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBIX Labs, the Advanced Analytics for Business company, today announced a strategic partnership with Sapphire, the leading provider of frictionless Digital Operations Transformation software and services to over 1250 mid-market to lower-enterprise companies, to simplify and accelerate the use of Advanced Analytics and Data Science to boost and accelerate the outcomes delivered by digital operations transformation.

Sapphire is the leading provider of multi-platform digital operations transformation in the UK and US and enables business to leverage the power of cloud digital platforms to transform all key business operating functions, from finance to supply chain, asset management to digital operations, and is a leading partner of SAP, ServiceNow, HxGN EAM, Infor SunSystems, and Automation Anywhere.

"Digital operations transformation is the new engine room of business differentiation and the unlimited supply of energy that enables greater agility, intelligence, speed, productivity, and efficiency and competitive advantage. UBIX provides that power. In a world where being 1% more intelligent, 1% more efficient, or 1% more predictive in running your business can deliver an exponential impact, UBIX drives that advantage" commented Chris Gabriel, Chief Strategy Officer at Sapphire.

"UBIX Labs and their rapid to deploy advanced data platform will turbo boost our customers' ability to make intelligent data driven decisions, without the huge dependencies, specialist AI and machine learning skills or complex technologies can sometimes demand. We now have a portfolio of data analytics and data science services that make us uniquely positioned to become the strategic data partner for our customers."

UBIX is an industry leading Advanced Analytics company that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing Customer Analytics, ERP & CRM infrastructure, blending transactional and external data to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With UBIX, business users and subject matter experts can quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science and AI. UBIX handles a wide variety of use cases including intelligent migration, front office, and back-office solutions.

"Through our relationship with Sapphire, more organizations can now exploit the power of UBIX for Intelligent Migration to the Cloud, preserving critical data assets and empowering an Advanced Analytics strategy," said John Burke, CEO of UBIX. "We know that leveraging UBIX's Advanced Analytics Platform, Sapphire can further strengthen its market position and emerge as a leader in delivering Intelligent Enterprise Solutions."

Together, the partnership will see Sapphire incorporate the UBIX Labs Platform into an extended offer across all its digital operating platform portfolio, and eventually lead to a Sapphire white labeled AI Services Platform powered by UBIX Labs.

UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubixlabs.com.

