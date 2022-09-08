Moderne Ventures Announces its 2022 Midyear Passport Class

Moderne Ventures launches its newest Passport Class addressing the biggest challenges facing real estate, finance, insurance, ESG and home services.

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a venture fund focused on technologies innovating around the real estate, finance, insurance, ESG, and home services industries, announced its 2022 Midyear Passport Cohort. The Passport Program is an intensive, six-month industry immersion program providing its participants education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth. Moderne Ventures is currently accepting applications for its third class of the year launching in December.

The 2022 Midyear Passport Companies are helping Moderne's multi-trillion dollar industries innovate and grow across a diverse set of sectors and themes, including affordability, decarbonization and return-to-office. This class has raised over $300M in funding with collective valuations north of $500M. The companies are:

Docitt ( Irvine, CA : Docitt streamlines the home buying experience by providing a digital platform that unifies buyer, mortgage professionals and agents. Docitt.com ) –

Measurabl ( San Diego, CA : Measurabl helps the real estate industry's most innovative companies optimize their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. Measurabl.com ) –

Rolla ( New York City , NY: Rolla's video platform empowers companies to create branded and social video content at scale, amplifying their digital presence and attracting more leads. Rollavideo.com ) –, NY:

TruLiv ( Santa Monica, CA : TruLiv is the premier acquisition technology for residential investors, enabling teams to source, underwrite, and execute deals efficiently at scale. Trulivco.com )–

Workbox ( Chicago, IL : Workbox is a flex office operator that packages holistic business solutions to growth staged companies to drive NOI value for commercial office owners through shared economic arrangements. Workboxcompany.com )–

"This Midyear Passport Cohort was curated to include innovative solutions addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing our industry. We look forward to helping these companies optimize their products and services and connect with partners in the Moderne Network who can benefit most from them," said Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital firm approaching $400 AUM. Moderne invests in technology companies in and around the multi-trillion-dollar industries of real estate, finance, insurance, ESG, and home services. It has both a Fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and new emerging technology companies.

Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Moderne most often looks outside its industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them, and it has invested in over 135 companies across its funds. Moderne has built a stellar track record investing in companies like DocuSign, Porch, Hippo, Homesnap , Caribou, Xeal and ICON.

