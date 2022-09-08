Griffin Horter of Horter Investment Management Announced as Corporate Strategist

Griffin Horter, son of Horter Investment Management founder Drew Horter, brings next-generation ideas, executive decision-making, and a leadership skillset to help chart the future growth for the Horter company in the new position.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Horter, President & CEO of Horter Investment Management (HIM), has officially announced that his son, Griffin Horter, has transitioned into a full-time position as their Corporate Strategist after working with the firm throughout his schooling for over six years.

Griffin Horter, Corporate Strategist, Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

Griffin attained a degree in Management & Leadership from the prestigious Miami University Farmer School of Business, annually recognized as one of the nation's best public business schools. This specialized degree focuses on characteristics and skills necessary to lead in organizational contexts, a fitting background and skill set applicable to his new position.

In the role of Corporate Strategist, Griffin is tasked with a multitude of leadership duties, which include identifying company goals, exploring strategies to expand the business, and collaborating with HIM advisors across the country, to name a few.

Griffin will work in concert with Hayden Horter, his brother, who is responsible for enhancing the firm's investment strategy and has been with the company for over a year in that post.

"I am very pleased to have Griffin join as Corporate Strategist in our Horter Investment Management family," said Drew Horter, Horter Investment Management CEO. "Griffin's distinct skillset will provide a unique perspective that will accentuate our current initiatives. I say that as the company CEO and a proud father who has watched this young man develop into the business leader he is today."

Since being appointed to his new role with HIM, Griffin has already started to lead the design and facilitation of strategic planning sessions. Griffin has begun serving as a catalyst to help align company leaders around a shared vision strategy.

"Horter Investment Management has always been a leader in the financial services industry," said Griffin. "I'm excited to join our leadership team and contribute to the firm's future growth. It's a big responsibility, one I do not take lightly."

Griffin's long-term personal vision is to become a CFP and plans to attain his master's degree in financial planning in the near future to achieve this goal.

For more information on Horter Investment Management visit www.horterinvestment.com

