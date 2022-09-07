TikoMed's drug candidate ILB® inhibited infection of human cells by Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever viruses in vitro, providing further support for its broad spectrum mechanism of action

TikoMed's drug candidate ILB® inhibited infection of human cells by Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever viruses in vitro, providing further support for its broad spectrum mechanism of action

VIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TikoMed today announced the inclusion in bioRxiv* of an in vitro study examining the ability of the company's lead drug candidate ILB® to inhibit infection of human cells by four serotypes of Dengue virus (DENV1-4), two strains of Zika virus (African and Asian) and Yellow Fever virus (vaccine strain YF17D) assessed by immunofluorescence of viral particles. In the study, ILB® potently inhibited infection by all the strains of Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever virus in a concentration-dependent manner with IC50 for ILB® ranging from 31 to 343 μg/ml.

Professor Nicholas Barnes PhD PBPhS (Professor of Pharmacology & CEO, Celentyx Ltd, and one of the world's most highly cited researchers https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/2127569) commented:

"It is well recognised that infection by flaviviruses like Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever virus can lead to catastrophic life-threatening conditions. This emphasises the clinical need for safe and effective medicines to treat these infections. What I find particularly exciting about these results is the effects observed at ILB® concentrations that have been achieved in humans following doses that have been well tolerated. These findings offer hope to the millions of patients that continue to be devastated by flavivirus infections."

TikoMed recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed, scientific article on the mode of action of ILB®. In multiple preclinical and clinical studies across a variety of neuroinflammation-driven diseases. ILB® both mobilized and modulated naturally occurring tissue repair mechanisms, released heparin-binding growth factors, and restored cellular homeostasis and function.

"These results provide further evidence of the anti-viral potential and unique broad spectrum mechanism of action of TikoMed's ILB® drug platform. We have already initiated clinical development programs for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and islet cell transplantation and plan to consider additional evaluation in other diseases," said Anders Kristensson, CEO of TikoMed.

*bioRxiv is a free online archive and distribution service for unpublished preprints in the life sciences. It is operated by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a not-for-profit research and educational institution. By posting preprints on bioRxiv, authors are able to make their findings immediately available to the scientific community and receive feedback on draft manuscripts before they are submitted to journals.

For full study details on "A clinical stage LMW-DS drug inhibits infection of human cells by Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever viruses", please access the publication: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.08.31.503293v1.full.

About flaviviruses

Flaviviruses are responsible for the most abundant arboviral diseases of humans in terms of geographical distribution, morbidity and mortality; at least 2.5 billion people are at risk with, for example, an estimated 100-400 million Dengue infections a year. However, for infections by Dengue, Zika or Yellow Fever virus there are no effective anti-infective drug treatments nor for Dengue or Zika virus a safe effective vaccine and prevention at present focusses on vector (mosquito) control. Whilst symptoms from Dengue, Zika and Yellow Fever virus infection may be mild for some, they are very serious and life threatening for others. For instance, severe Dengue is a leading cause of hospitalisation and death among children and adults in Asian and Latin American countries. Likewise, Zika infection can have catastrophic consequences for pregnant women following the passing of the virus to their foetus with arising miscarriage or birth defects including microcephaly that can be fatal.

CONTACT:

Contact: info@tikomed.com or +46 42 23 84 40

Media:

International: Richard Hayhurst richard@rhapr.eu or +44 7711 821527

Nordics: Ola Bjorkman ola.bjorkman@letemknow.se or +46 70 245 7497

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tikomed