Systems Planning and Analysis Acquires ORCA Division of Metron

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., a leading provider of strategic advisory services, has acquired the Operations Research and Cyber Analysis (ORCA) division of Metron. In addition to operations research, ORCA specializes in systems of systems engineering, model-based system engineering, and digital engineering processes for the US Navy and other important National Security clients.

SPA will continue to run ORCA as a division based in San Diego, CA, led by Jeff Monroe, Coni Ratonel, and Matt Norton, longtime ORCA management teammates. The ORCA Division will be part of SPA's Naval, Nuclear, and Critical Infrastructure sector, led by Vice Admiral (Ret.) Terry Benedict.

SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Jeff, Coni, Matt and the entire, highly talented ORCA team. Together we will expand and further strengthen SPA's leadership in model-based systems engineering, operations research, modeling and simulation, DevSecOps, and wargaming. SPA and ORCA's collective capabilities, tools, and technologies are highly complementary, enhancing our ability to deliver continuous value and innovation to National Security clients. We welcome everyone to our great team!"

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

