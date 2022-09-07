Harmonic Unveils Single Illumination System for Satellite Distribution

New DVB-SIS Solution Offers Significant Cost Savings for DTT and DTH Broadcasters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will introduce a new Single Illumination System (SIS) offering to ensure greater interoperability and cost savings for broadcast operators with digital terrestrial television (DTT) and direct-to-home (DTH) services. Based on the DVB-SIS standard, Harmonic's new offering reduces multiplex distribution costs by about 50% compared with the double satellite illumination method and enables broadcast operators to deliver regional channels with greater efficiency.

"Our new SIS solution optimizes DTT and DTH distribution over satellite and offers a one-stop-shop solution for DVB-SIS, including transmission and reception," said Stephane Cloirec, vice president of video appliance products at Harmonic. "Our software solution provides operators a flexible, scalable and cost-effective approach for increasing viewer engagement by including regional channels in DTT offerings."

Harmonic's DVB-SIS offering is available as a software license on the ProStream® X Video Stream Processor and the XOS Edge Advanced Media Processor. Migrating to DVB-SIS is as simple as activating the software at the headend and transmitter site. With Harmonic's DVB-SIS offering, operators can individually tune the bandwidth of regional channels, improving distribution efficiency and flexibility.

Harmonic will highlight its new DVB-SIS offering during one-on-one meetings with attendees at IBC2022 in stand 1.B20. To schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc-2022. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

