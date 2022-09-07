Excellent Company Culture Continues to Attract Great Talent.

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN), the leader in private party acquisition solutions for dealerships, welcomes Tyler Bejarano as their newest Performance Manager. VAN's positive work culture has been a big part of the company's success, leading them to continue attracting talented individuals.

"I believe that one of the most attractive things about working for a company like VAN is how much they care about their employees. I had no idea that the culture was this awesome," said Bejarano. Tyler will be responsible for developing and executing training for dealerships on VAN's platform, creating new accounts, and overseeing dealership clients in his new role as a Performance Manager.

Before joining VAN, Tyler served as a Buy Center Manager for seven years. He oversaw all aspects of private party purchases within the dealership. He and his team used the VAN platform to assist in acquiring and purchasing private party vehicles. Tyler brings a wealth of experience in private party acquisition and management to VAN.

"VAN's Performance Management team is one of the key factors for VAN's success. VAN could not ask for a more qualified leader than Tyler Bejarano. With over seven years of direct experience leading a buy center, Tyler's knowledge and expertise are incomparable. VAN is fortunate to have him on our team, and we know that our dealers will benefit greatly from his guidance, " said VAN's CEO, Tom Gregg.

In addition to new talent joining the company, VAN has been busy this summer putting together case studies on dealers working with the platform. VAN analyzed and interviewed Jake Sodikoff and Garry Clift, two dealers bringing different experiences on the platform and a peak into their acquisition strategy. These case studies provide valuable insight into the VAN platform and how it can benefit dealers.

About VAN: Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) offers an alternative, affordable solution for dealers sourcing private party vehicles by identifying sellers and developing new relationships with untapped consumers in their market.

