Datamaran Announces Data Collaboration with J.P. Morgan to Deliver AI Driven Technology to Monitor Material ESG Issues

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran , a leading ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk management platform, announced today a collaboration with J.P. Morgan to provide insights into investment opportunities using a double materiality approach to ESG integration, delivered via J.P. Morgan's new digital platform, "ESG Discovery."

Ranked the top global research firm by Institutional Investor, J.P. Morgan will leverage Datamaran to power ESG Discovery – its digital platform enabling investors to gain timely, high-quality information on material ESG risks and opportunities at both a company and sector level on an ongoing basis, complemented by input from J.P. Morgan's Equity Research team.

ESG Discovery uses Datamaran's patented technology, to establish a first-of-its-kind ESG integration process based on double materiality, which considers the importance of ESG issues from two perspectives: financial and impact materiality. Datamaran has worked with J.P. Morgan to create their own materiality assessment models, utilizing data that comes from corporate disclosures, mandatory regulations, voluntary policy initiatives, and online media. Together, these sources capture signals on sentiment and anticipate which emerging topics are positioned to have an impact on financial markets.

Datamaran is a world leader in technology solutions for data-driven materiality and ESG risk management, providing the first ever double materiality application. Powered by artificial intelligence, it brings a dynamic approach to materiality, risk management, board oversight, and reporting of ESG-related issues. The world's top companies trust Datamaran to understand and keep a pulse on ESG risks and opportunities and help C-suite executives gain a clear position and strategy.

"ESG Discovery will provide J.P. Morgan's sector analysts with the unique ability to assess ESG issues according to a clients' own ESG priorities, providing in-depth, fundamental and forward-looking opinions on ESG performance, which are increasingly important to our clients," said Sophie Warrick, Head of EMEA Equity Research & Co-Head of Global ESG Research, J.P. Morgan. "We believe the double materiality approach serves the diverse and rapidly evolving needs of our clients by addressing a broad range of ESG investment strategies, from ESG integration to impact investing."

With growing recognition and adoption, the double materiality framework helps to ensure alignment between the financial markets and sustainability-oriented policy goals, such as the Paris Agreement.

"For the past seven years, C-Suite executives have trusted Datamaran to drastically improve how they address ESG," said Datamaran's CEO Marjella Lecourt-Alma. "We're thrilled that J.P. Morgan is using this unique approach to accelerate strategic business opportunities on ESG through ESG Discovery. Looking at material risks from both a financial and wider sustainability perspective is becoming standard practice for investors and companies, and they both need a credible, robust, and tech-enabled process to achieve that."

This framework enables more dynamic and forward-looking ESG insights, by exploring the links between financial and impact materiality. In addition to incorporating Datamaran analytics into its proprietary model, J.P. Morgan Equity analysts will use the platform to monitor emerging issues and identify those that may have an impact on the financial markets in the future.

About Datamaran

Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. In addition to being trusted by blue-chip companies and top-tier partners, it has been recognized as best practice by the European regulator EFRAG for bringing a data-driven business process for materiality analysis and risk monitoring. In-house - at any time. Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.

