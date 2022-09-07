Cogitativo Announces Strategic Hires to Strengthen its Growth in Precision Health Initiatives for the US Government

Dr. Terry Gilliland will become Chief Medical Officer and Joe Battle is joining Cogitativo's Leadership as Senior Advisor to the CEO

BERKELEY, Calif. , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo announced today the promotion of Terry Gilliland, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and hiring of Joe Battle as Senior Advisor to the CEO.

Cogitativo Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cogitativo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As CMO, Dr. Gilliland will set direction for the organization's clinical initiatives, oversee quality, and provide leadership in collaboration with federal health systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

"Dr. Gilliland is an experienced leader in healthcare innovation," said Gary Velasquez, CEO of Cogitativo. "His expertise will play a critical part in rolling out our precision health and wellness strategies."

Dr. Gilliland is the former Chief Science Officer at Cogitativo and Executive Vice President of Health Care Quality and Affordability at Blue Shield of California. During his tenure at the Blue Shield California, Dr. Gilliland oversaw the company's health care services, including healthcare reimagined, network and provider partnerships, pharmacy, medical care solutions, clinical quality, and MindBody medicine teams. Gilliland also spent 18 years in leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente in Maryland and Colorado.

As Senior Advisor to the CEO, Mr. Battle will provide guidance on strategy and operations as Cogitativo looks to expand its work within the federal health system. Mr. Battle brings deep healthcare delivery and management experience to the job.

Prior to joining Cogitativo, Mr. Battle served in various leadership roles for the Veterans Affairs, including Medical Center Director of the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and Clinics in Tampa, Florida and Acting Interim Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 in Duluth, Ga. Previously, Mr. Battle also served as the director of the VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi and prior to that, he served as the Associate Director of the VA Medical Centers in Orlando, Florida, and Dayton, Ohio.

"Mr. Battle is a proven leader in healthcare with an impressive track record of visionary thinking, influence, execution and public service," Gary Velasquez said. "I'm grateful he's taking on this new responsibility."

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

