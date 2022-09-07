CBL Announces Rebrand to Edge Capital

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Business Lending, LLC ("CBL") a leading family office-backed national asset-based lender, announced today that it has changed its name to Edge Capital Lending, LLC ("Edge" or "Edge Capital") to better reflect its identity and its future.

Edge Capital's CEO Meredith L. Carter explained, "With a solid infrastructure and an established track record in place, we are now in a different phase of our business. To mark this new chapter, we decided to update our business name to better reflect who we now are as a brand."

Carter continued, "After months of searching for a new brand that described our culture and our niche in the specialty finance market, we had our 'ah ha' moment. The name was there all along – a word we used nearly daily. In the trading business, the word 'edge' means, 'any technique, observation or approach that creates an advantage over other traders.' www.Investopedia.com . Our company is a family office-backed specialty finance company, free from the layers of approvals, one-size-fits-all approach, caps, industry prohibitions, and regulations of many other financial institutions. We chose the name Edge Capital as our new business name to represent the advantages that freedom brings us, and in turn our customers, referral sources and partners."

On its new website, www.EdgeCL.com, Edge identifies its Mission: "to question and improve long-held industry practices, maximize flexibility for the companies we work with and to partner with our borrowers through transitions, both expected and unexpected."

Edge described what to expect next from the Company in a statement issued last week. "The next stage of our business… will be marked with additional technology enablements, new business lines, novel deal structures, and our hallmark quality customer service. Our goal is to deploy $1BB of capital over the next 5 years, delivering edge to growing companies in need of financing that offers flexibility and an open mind."

Edge Capital Lending, LLC ("Edge"), a national family-office backed specialty finance company with employees located in 16 states, provides customer-focused flexible $5MM - $50MM working capital solutions for lower middle-market businesses. With Edge's ability to be more flexible on deal structuring and more accepting of traditionally disfavored industries, Edge takes a holistic view of each businesses' challenges and turns them into opportunities. Edge is industry agnostic and works with businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesaling, consumer products (including firearms), eCommerce, service industries, and more. To learn how we can provide edge to your company or customers, please visit www.EdgeCL.com.

