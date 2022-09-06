LG TVS TURN LIVING ROOM INTO DIGITAL ART GALLERY WITH NEW NFT PLATFORM

With an Integrated NFT Market Place and Offering Safe, Secure Payment, LG Art Lab Provides Compelling, New Way to Enjoy and Trade Digital Art on LG's Premium TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has launched its very own non-fungible token (NFT) platform, LG Art Lab. Now available in the U.S. on the company's TVs running webOS 5.0 or later, and accessible directly from the Home Screen, the new platform enables users to buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork. Delivering outstanding picture quality and offering several, large screen sizes to choose from, LG's state-of-the-art TVs are the perfect medium for displaying one's NFT collection.

A convenient, one-stop solution for viewing and trading NFTs at home, the platform includes the LG Art Lab Drops feature, which profiles artists and previews new works coming soon to the platform. Meanwhile, the real-time Live Drops countdown ensures users never miss an opportunity to acquire a 'just dropped' NFT.

LG's new platform, based on the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, makes buying and selling as simple as possible, incorporating onscreen QR codes that let users quickly complete transactions via Wallypto - the company's crypto-currency wallet for smartphones. Once purchased, an NFT can be traded on LG Art Lab Marketplace, where users can easily view transaction history, while in My Collection they can admire all of their owned artworks. When displayed on the cinematic, 16:9 aspect ratio screens of LG's TVs, NFTs come fully to life – especially on the company's OLED TVs, which leverage self-lit pixels to deliver infinite contrast, inky blacks and exceptional color accuracy.

A treat for fans of contemporary art, LG Art Lab welcomes the first-ever digital artwork from well-known sculptor Barry X Ball. Famous for reinterpreting classical and modernist sculptures using the latest 3D scanning and printing technologies, as well as traditional techniques, Barry X Ball is now making his exciting debut in the world of NFT art with unique 'Metal' series digital works. The first of these NFT masterpieces, which perfectly capture all the textures, details and materials – including precious metals and gemstones – used in the artist's remarkable sculptures, will be available via the platform's LG Art Lab Drops feature in the next weeks, with "Stone" series and other artists' works to be added on a monthly basis.

To help users gain a deeper understanding of their favorite NFTs and the creative minds behind them, the platform also presents informative artwork descriptions and short films that illuminate the artists' creative processes. Users can follow and learn more about each artist in the app's profile feature, and will even have the opportunity to meet some of them at upcoming, LG-sponsored art events.

With their immaculate picture quality and stylish, minimalist aesthetic, LG's next-gen TVs have featured in several high-profile events on the art world calendar, including the recently-held Frieze Seoul.

www.lgartlab.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

