LACBA Unveils Improved Website, Designed to Enhance Member Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), one of the nation's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations, recently unveiled a new, dynamic website with added features designed to enhance the member experience, including an easy-to-use portal. LACBA's new and improved website, which will simplify enrollment, provide easy section and event registration, and facilitate more seamless member-to-member communication, launched on August 30, 2022.

"After a thorough review and with the endorsement of over 75 other bar associations across the country, we committed to Member Central, a platform that integrates LACBA's extensive database with a new, state-of-the-art website," explains Stan Bissey, LACBA President and CEO. "Ultimately, this change will increase efficiency while also improving the overall member experience."

LACBA is also introducing a higher volume of CLE opportunities to assist members and nonmembers in meeting their CLE requirements, exclusively featuring county, state, and national professional experts. Additional member enhancements include the ongoing addition of diverse practice area sections, such as "Diversity in the Profession" and "Cannabis." LACBA will also offer new opportunities for members to participate in proprietary programs such as Counsel for Justice, where lawyers can volunteer, donate, or recommend projects for Cy Pres awards, which select charities to receive the proceeds of class action settlements where monies cannot be distributed to class members without the cost of distribution eating up the settlement value.

"LACBA always listens to members and acts when the critical mass wants to see the same changes," said Ann I. Park, LACBA President. "We are always looking for ways to build a better bar association, and with the launch of the new website, we are combining several desired member enhancements and adding them to a centralized location. This is an exciting time to be a member of LACBA," she added.

Since 1878, LACBA's mission has been to provide its members with opportunities to advance their legal careers. 145 years later, LACBA continues to deliver on that mission while constantly adapting to an evolving legal landscape.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

LACBA, founded in 1878, is one of the country's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations, and serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through 28 sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities, as well as public service and informational resources.

