Clincierge CEO Scott Gray Named to PharmaVOICE 100

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clincierge CEO Scott Gray has been named to the PharmaVoice 100, an annual list recognizing the most inspiring people in life sciences.

"I'm honored to be included on this year's PharmaVoice 100 and share this achievement with diverse leaders from across all sectors of the industry," Gray said. "At Clincierge, our focus is on the success of clinical trials, but from molecule to market, every step in the process plays an important role in getting lifesaving and life-enhancing treatments to the patients who need them."

Gray co-founded Clincierge in 2015 to alleviate the burden of trial participation for patients and their caregivers. While healthcare staff and clinical researchers focus on the medical and scientific facets of clinical trials, historically, patients and caregivers have been expected to manage the logistics of trial participation on their own. Clincierge's global team of patient care coordinators works directly with patients and caregivers to arrange transportation, accommodations, reimbursements, and more.

Under Gray's leadership, Clincierge has appeared on the coveted Inc. 5000 list, ranking among the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States, and has been recognized among the "Best Places to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2021, Clincierge commissioned an independent study examining the voice of the patient in clinical trials. The results were released at the 2022 BIO International Convention, where Gray was also invited to moderate a panel exploring patient experience.

"It is always an honor to showcase these inspiring individuals, whose leadership over the past 18 months has been more important than ever to make sure their teams, the patients they serve, and their organizations continue to excel at the highest levels possible," said Taren Grom, PharmaVoice's editor in chief emeritus.

PharmaVoice will recognize this year's honorees at the 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Celebration: The Next Era of Leadership, a free, virtual event on Sept. 15.

About Clincierge

Clincierge is the leading provider of patient support services for clinical trials. Clincierge's global team of patient care coordinators manages the logistics of trial participation for patients and their caregivers, including travel and reimbursements. Since 2015, Clincierge has coordinated patient logistics in more than 300 clinical trials around the world. For more information, visit www.clincierge.com.

