Lexicala Launches New Multilingual Lexical Data Solutions for the Language Technology Industry

Lexicala Launches New Multilingual Lexical Data Solutions for the Language Technology Industry

Lexicala has already won the first deal from a leading international corporation to provide parallel corpora for its machine translation systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicala, a content provider for Language Service Providers, has launched new multilingual lexical data solutions for the Language Technology industry and academic research.

The solutions feature expert parallel corpora, domain classification, morphology, text annotation, and other premium cross-lingual resources for natural language processing (NLP) tasks.

Lexicala's methodologies and datasets enable infinite ways of extracting components and applying them for machine translation, spellchecking, speech recognition, semantic technologies, knowledge management, language learning, and online dictionaries.

Lexicala offers services for all languages, including translation, classification, annotation, alignment, and other NLP applications. Its parallel corpora have recently been integrated by one of Asia's top information technology conglomerates into its Neural Machine Translation systems.

As part of the agreement, Lexicala provided over 250,000 sentence pairs to train machine learning models and improve the translation engines' performance.

The parallel corpora consisted of usage examples from dictionary entries between the required Asian language and European ones, developed by converging human-created content with smart data generation methods, and followed by thorough human curation of each sentence pair by local language experts.

"The deal with such a leading global player demonstrates Lexicala's ability to offer highest quality cross-lingual lexical data supported by automated processes and perfected by expert linguists and translators," said Ilan Kernerman, CEO of Lexicala by K Dictionaries. "This signifies our company's transition to the world of NLP and illustrates our readiness to provide outstanding services to the Language Technology community."

Lexicala's expert parallel corpora resources contain millions of sentences across more than 20 languages, including low-resourced combinations.

The company will present its new offerings at these upcoming events:

About Lexicala

Lexicala provides expert resources for machine translation and other NLP applications, offering multilingual lexical data solutions for 50 languages.

Lexicala is a trade name of K Dictionaries, a global leader in creating cross-lingual data resources, established in 1993.

For more information, visit: https://lexicala.com.

Contact:



Karni Berlad Cohen

Marketing Director

Lexicala

+972-524286471

karni@lexicala.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lexicala