TX BBG Consulting joins SAFEbuilt family of brands

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt, LLC, a nationwide community development services company, announced today it has completed its acquisition of TX BBG Consulting Inc., bringing together a national leader with local expertise to help communities in the Greater Houston area.

SAFEbuilt - a community development services firm (PRNewswire)

SAFEbuilt announces expansion of its family of brands by joining forces with TX BBG Consulting in Houston .

The addition of TX BBG Consulting, Inc. to the SAFEbuilt family of brands enables the organization to expand its base and reach in Texas with a company which is aligned with its core values.

"All our data and analytics has shown the importance to offer communities in the Greater Houston area with the tried-and-tested expertise of our professionals, and most importantly, the technological solutions SAFEbuilt can provide," says Matt Causley, Chief Operating Officer of SAFEbuilt. "We had been scouting a partner in this area for a while and TX BBG Consulting checked all the boxes: dedicated and professional personnel, rock-solid contractual performance, and an acumen fostering healthy relationships with local jurisdictions."

The move comes at a key point for SAFEbuilt as it positions itself as a major powerhouse providing tech-enabled solutions for building departments and professional services across 30 states and eyeing up further expansion to additional regions.

"Knowing that TX BBG Consulting will now be part of a family of companies with a wide range of service lines was a major component deciding to join forces" pointed Kevin Taylor CBO, MCP, President of TX BBG Consulting. He added, "Raising the bar of our technological capabilities is something only a company as SAFEbuilt can bring to the table, we couldn't be happier to consolidate our efforts".

By transitioning to a SAFEbuilt company, TX BBG Consulting will be able to remain at the forefront of innovative solutions. "SAFEbuilt's mission is to help build better, safer communities", Matt Causley added. "The addition of a strong regional player like TX BBG Consulting, Inc., helps us fulfill that mission – both in Texas and from a national perspective."

SAFEbuilt also confirmed that a new redesigned website has been launched which showcases the services and presented new logo.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional expertise in 30 states. The company employs over 1,500 employees and has approximately 1,800 clients nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers tailored technological solutions that are built to fit each client's development needs including stabilizing budgets, maximizing efficiencies, improving customer services, and staff augmentation. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com.

SAFEbuilt - a community development services firm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAFEbuilt