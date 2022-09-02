NortonLifeLock Receives Approval from U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its merger with Avast plc ("Avast" or the "Company") is now expected to close on September 12, 2022, following the issuance of the CMA's final report clearing the transaction.

NortonLifeLock's Acquisition of Avast to Close September 12, 2022

The Merger is proposed to be effected by means of a U.K. court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under which Nitro Bidco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NortonLifeLock, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast, and remains subject to the terms and additional conditions to closing set out in the scheme document that was published on October 28, 2021. This timeline may be subject to change. To see the additional details regarding the transaction, visit https://investor.nortonlifelock.com/Offer-for-Avast.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.nortonlifelock.com.

