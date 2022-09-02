Autel Energy Signs as an Official Sponsor of the North American International Auto Show

Debuting globally is the company's full line of charging technologies designed to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

DETROIT, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, an advanced energy solution provider, today announces that the company is an official sponsor of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). Autel Energy will feature current and future technologies in its 4,500-square-foot booth, where the company will also host a press conference on September 14 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

"Autel Energy's mission is to Power the Planet while living at the intersection of technology and practicality, making this partnership with one of the most prestigious auto shows in the country the ideal fit to launch our global company and showcase our emerging technologies," said Autel North American CEO Chloe Hung. "We are excited to share with auto show attendees our advanced energy solutions, along with a few surprises we have planned."

Autel Energy will present its charging and energy solutions product lines, which combine advanced hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud solutions to digitally enable clean energy charging for electrified modern mobility.

NAIAS opens to media and the industry on September 14, 2022, before opening to the public on September 17, 2022. Visit the Autel Energy booth at Huntington Place at the Detroit Auto Show or learn more at: autelenergy.us.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for A/C (Level 2) home and commercial, D/C Bi-directional, V2X applications and D/C (Level 3) fast charging from 60kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

