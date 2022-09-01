The Urology Care Foundation Gears Up for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Experts available to discuss early detection and treatment of prostate cancer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 248,000 men each year are told they have prostate cancer—that is one new case every 2.1 minutes. Luckily, early detection and treatment can slow or even stop cancer growth, offering people with prostate cancer the ability to live their lives to the fullest. This is why the Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the American Urological Association and the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, is encouraging everyone to get informed on their prostate cancer risk.

"Early detection is important when it comes to prostate cancer, so talking to your physician about prostate cancer screening is the first step in keeping you healthy," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "The Urology Care Foundation provides a robust variety of resources which will help you understand prostate cancer, the many questions you may have, and the options available to you. Each of these will help you make an informed decision."

The Urology Care Foundation recommends that people with prostates ages 55 to 69, talk to their healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of prostate cancer screening. About one out of every nine men in the United States will be told they have prostate cancer during their lifetime. However, the odds increase to:

1 in 6 if they are African American

1 in 5 if they have a family history of prostate cancer

Genetic factors, such as a family history of breast or ovarian cancer also increase a person's risk for prostate cancer. Those at a 'higher risk' for developing the disease should consider talking to a healthcare provider as early as 40-54 years of age.

