Technological Innovation Transforms Material Handling Equipment Industry

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovation is transforming the global material handling equipment industry. This trend and more are discussed in the new study Global Material Handling Equipment. As companies around the world confront a variety of workforce challenges and face intensifying competition, they are increasingly turning to newly developed material handling technologies. The automated guided vehicles (AGVs) segment has seen particularly impressive innovation gains in recent years, sparking increased interest:

With the introduction of these and other more capable models, manufacturers are greatly strengthening the capabilities of new models by incorporating a variety of advanced technologies. While some improvements are targeted, others fundamentally changes with a particular machinery is capable of. As companies face worker shortages, high labor costs, worker retention issues, and the limited availability of skilled operators, they will increasingly turn to AGVs and other advanced material handling equipment.

