DCG ONE Acquires Corporate Communications Group (CCG)

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DCG ONE, a Seattle-based marketing services organization, announces the acquisition of Corporate Communications Group (CCG) based in Upper Marlboro, MD, an integrated commercial print and direct marketing company, expanding the organization's high-volume direct mail, data, and fulfillment capabilities.

"As we grow our services, we are constantly seeking out ways to create more value for our clients all across the country. The addition of CCG provides us with key operations on the East Coast to complement our Seattle based headquarters" noted Brad Clarke, President of DCG ONE. "Additionally, their strategic direct marketing capabilities, specifically high-volume direct mail and fulfillment servicing a variety of verticals will be a great advantage for our current clients ongoing and future programs."

Founded in 1951, CCG has carved out a niche in the high-volume direct mail space and in addition has built a team of commercial print and fulfillment experts providing end to end solutions to help their clients realize their vision of creative, effective, and relevant communications across all media.

Michael Marcian, CEO of CCG added "As we analyzed different ways to grow and expand our expertise in the direct marketing space, making the decision to join the DCG ONE team became the clear and obvious choice. Their innovative approach to solving complex client problems, willingness to invest in new technologies and capabilities all tied together with a genuine culture and care for their people allowed us to feel great about the acquisition."

With roots in print production, DCG ONE has expanded in recent years in the areas of retail packaging and POS signage, branded merchandise, embedded technology solutions, customer experience, loyalty, and acquisition marketing. In addition, its full-service digital and brand agency division has provided their clients with a turn-key solution to marketing challenges – from concepts to final execution.

"It's a very exciting time to be at DCG ONE," says Tammy Peniston, DCG ONE's Chief Commercial Officer. "Throughout the years, we've worked tirelessly to do more than simply check boxes for our clients. We want to add value every day – and the addition of CCG and the talented team within will only further strengthen our ability to find the best solutions for our clients – anywhere in the country.

About DCG ONE

When big ideas, bold creative and brilliant delivery converge, business thrives. DCG ONE is a marketing, technology and print production powerhouse that helps companies expand opportunities, drive customer engagement and blow past their business goals. Our smart, seamless strategic approach always pushes what's possible. At DCG ONE, that's the whole idea.

Based in Seattle, WA, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers in the country. With locations including Seattle and New York, NY, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies.

