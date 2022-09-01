The CMI Group Certified Women's Business Enterprise

WBENC, the gold standard certification, validates the company is more than 51% women-owned, ensuring access to increased business markets and verticals

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMI Group, an employee-owned company (ESOP) and the industry-leading solutions provider to clients nationwide, announced today the company has been officially designated as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is the largest certifier of women's business enterprises in the United States and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs.

"WBE certification aligns with The CMI Group's values and our commitment to our owner-employees, partners and customers"

"We could not have achieved this certification without the participation of our dedicated owner-employees, and we are incredibly proud of all of our owners," said Carrie Finney, President and CEO of The CMI Group. "This certification positions The CMI Group within business markets and verticals that are committed to partnering with WBEs and organizations such as ours."

The rigorous certification process includes a review of business documentation and confirmation that the business is owned, operated and managed by a majority of women. With more than 600 employees in its global operations, The CMI Group is a 100% ESOP company, giving every employee a vested interest in the company's growth and success.

"WBE certification aligns with our organization's values and our commitment to our owner-employees, partners and customers," continued Finney. "This certification is significant because The CMI Group can now help our partners and customers achieve their supplier diversity goals and demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and equity."

The CMI Group was established in 1985 with a simple focus that relationships matter. Relationships are the fundamental bond between The CMI Group and our owner-employees. Additionally, we believe that relationships are the trust between The CMI Group and our clients. Learn about working with The CMI Group by touring our Contact Center of Excellence.

About The CMI Group, Inc.

The CMI Group, a leader in contact center support services, accounts receivable management, customer care, revenue cycle management, and omnichannel communications, is a 100% employee-owned solutions provider to clients nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, The CMI Group delivers innovative business process outsourcing, revenue cycle, accounts receivable and contact center solutions resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and increased revenue for its clients. The CMI Group believes there is power in relationships and success occurs when individuals collaborate on a common objective. Visit thecmigroup.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE The CMI Group