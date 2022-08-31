Greenleaf Trust announces Leadership Exemplar in Business award

Greenleaf Trust is proud to announce Karen Baldwin has been named Leadership Exemplar in Business at HumanEx Impact and Legacy Summit

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust executive, Karen Baldwin, has been awarded with national accolades for her work in the community. Baldwin, CSP™, SHRM-SCP™, was named a Leadership Exemplar in Business at last month's HumanEx Impact and Legacy Summit. Baldwin is an Executive Vice President and Director of Human Resources at Greenleaf Trust.

HumanEx Ventures is committed to collaborating with leaders to help individuals, organizations, and communities achieve their potential. Each year their annual Impact and Legacy Summit features renowned speakers from across the nation to address poignant leadership challenges and innovative ideas. This year, the Summit concluded with Karen Baldwin honored as a Leadership Exemplar in Business.

"Karen Baldwin is a progressive leader with the courage required to make a positive difference in her organization and community," said HumanEx Senior Director and Community Builder, Gina Masterka, "Her significant impact has been felt by many inside and outside Greenleaf Trust over the years. Humanex Ventures is fortunate to partner with her to develop a culture where people thrive."

Baldwin leads both Greenleaf's Committee and the Human Resources Division. This team is responsible for the day-to-day operations, administration of policies, procedures and programs, to include employee relations, talent selection, development, management and retention, benefits administration, legal compliance, budgeting, training and development, business development and strategic planning.

Baldwin has more than 25 years of human resources experience. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Western Michigan University, her Certified Staffing Professional designation through the American Staffing Association, her Senior Certified Professional designation through the Society for Human Resource Management, and her Certified Diversity Professional designation through the National Diversity Council. Karen is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and the Kalamazoo Human Resources Management Association.

About Greenleaf Trust

With offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Bay Harbor, Traverse City and Midland, Greenleaf Trust is an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans. Through our unique, client-centric team approach, we provide highly personal and customized client service, with no conflicts of interest, to ensure our clients' financial security from generation to generation. www.greenleaftrust.com

