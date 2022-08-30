Voodo Fé Promotes New Capsule Collection with Nitches on New Podcast

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced visual artist Voodo Fé promoted their exclusive clothing line on the first episode of ThoughtFormZ on the C.A.C.E. Voodo Fé partnered with Nitches to design an exceptional streetwear collection that honors Miles Davis, one of the greatest musicians of all time.

"Working with Voodo Fé has been a transformative experience. He is a living legend who has created thousands of original pieces of art, music, fashion, and jewelry," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "Our incredible Miles Davis clothing line reflects the genius of both Miles Davis and Voodo Fé."

Sporting his own Miles Davis t-shirt, Voodo Fé appeared on the ThoughtFormZ podcast with M.Y. WRKZ and discussed his Miles Davis legacy clothing line and artwork collection, which will be part of a traveling exhibition and art show. He also announced that he will be working with a team of artists, designers and painters to create future collections.

Voodo Fé is the creative force behind the Miles Davis collection. He has designed for iconic brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, the NFL and the NBA, Nitches is providing the manufacturing, shipping and fulfillment expertise to bring the collection to market.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

