ReelGOLF™ Captures 2 Hole-in-Ones on the Same Day at Tiger Woods' Payne's Valley 19th Hole

ReelGOLF™, beating 17 Million to 1 odds, recorded two Hole-in-Ones on the same day at the 19th hole of Tiger Woods' first ever public access course, Payne's Valley Golf Course.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hole-In-One (HIO) Media, Inc., a technology company in the golf industry, captured two hole-in-ones on the same day at the iconic Payne's Valley 19th hole using their product ReelGOLF™, an AI-enabled video production system.

"Payne's 19th opened nearly two years ago and to see two hole-in-one's on the same day is unbelievable" Matt McQueary

After a day of heavy rains and scaling the cliffs of "Big Rock", the ReelGOLF™ team installed their AI videography system with the hopes of getting some footage after the storms subsided.

"The enormity of the 19th Hole at Payne's Valley is enough to overwhelm any videographer, let alone when installing our full AI system" says Kevin Imes, Founder and CEO of HIO Media, "but our team prevailed. When the fog lifted, ReelGOLF™ captured our first, and second, hole-in-ones on the same day, a truly extraordinary feat".

What started as a vision by Mr. Imes while visiting The Old Course at St. Andrews has grown into ReelGOLF™, a product that allows golfers to record and share their experiences using PGA® inspired videos. On that Thursday, moments after ReelGOLF™ went live, golfers Billye Hollister of Arlington, Virginia and Susan Stephens of Augusta, Georgia made their shots of a lifetime on the "19th Wonder of the World".

"Payne's Valley has been open for nearly two years and is played by hundreds of golfers each week," said Matt McQueary, Director of Golf and Sales at Big Cedar Lodge. "Since opening, we've only witnessed 12 aces on Hole #19 – until now. For us to see two hole-in-one's on the same day is incredible, but to see two on the same day, and in a matter of minutes, is downright unbelievable."

The National Hole-in-One Registry places the odds of two same-hole, same-day hole-in-ones at 17 Million to 1. The odds of recording them both, unmeasurable.

About ReelGOLF™

ReelGOLF™ was designed by Hole-in-One Media, Inc., a media technology provider based in Austin, Texas. ReelGOLF™ is a patented AI-enabled videography system that captures on-course golf experiences for everyday golfers. With a scan of a tee box QR code, ReelGOLF™ records golfers shots for them to cherish for a lifetime. Follow ReelGOLF™ @ReelGOLF on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube or visit ReelGOLF.com for the latest news and media production.

About Big Cedar Golf

Founded by Bass Pro Shops' Johnny Morris in 1987, Big Cedar Lodge is the premier family-friendly wilderness resort in North America. Big Cedar Golf, a coveted world-class golf destination, includes five courses with varying challenges layered into the Ozarks and includes designs by Tiger Woods (Payne's Valley), Tom Fazio (Buffalo Ridge), Jack Nicklaus (Top of the Rock), Gary Player (Mountain Top) and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (Ozarks National). These courses bring to life Morris' vision to create an unparalleled golf experience in the Ozarks.

