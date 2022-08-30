CREW Tampa Bay Announces Winner of the CREW Foundation Scholarship

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a privilege and an honor to announce that Caitlin Korsak has been selected to receive the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Foundation Scholarship. Caitlin says: "I am extremely honored and grateful to have been selected as a CREW Network Foundation scholarship recipient and I am looking forward to all of the opportunities that come with being a member of such an established organization! I want to thank the CREW Network Foundation for making this possible and I am so grateful for the opportunity to network and learn from such an amazing group of women!"

Caitlin is studying at the University of Tampa and is a founding member of their Real Estate Club. She began her journey into the industry as a Real Estate Advisor at a residential brokerage where she obtained her real estate license. She is a member of IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) and is on the Steering Committee for ULI (Urban Land Institute). Additionally, she is a 2022 SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) Student Scholar.

This scholarship program supports future female leaders as they pursue a college education that will segway into a career in commercial real estate. Caitlin will not only have the scholarship's financial support, but CREW's global network that provides a vast number of resources and a support system of industry experts and mentors.

With more than 300 members, CREW Tampa Bay is the leading organization for women in the Tampa Bay commercial real estate industry. As part of CREW Network, the industry's premier business organization, CREW Tampa Bay is dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network's membership of 12,000 professionals in 75+ major global markets represents all aspects of commercial real estate—providing our members with direct access to real estate professionals across all geographies and disciplines.

