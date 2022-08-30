Basecamp Fitness Signs Development Agreements to Add Seven Studios

Emerging High-Intensity Interval Training Concept to Enter Boston and Kansas City Markets for the first time and will expand presence in Minneapolis-St. Paul

WOODBURY, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basecamp Fitness, an emerging fitness franchise concept, announced today the signing of franchise development agreements to bring seven units to Boston, Kansas City and Minneapolis-St. Paul. The new studios will become the first Basecamp Fitness locations in Boston and Kansas City and will expand the brand's existing presence in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. Basecamp Fitness's latest growth comes on the heels of the brand's recent announcement to enter Florida with a 20-unit development agreement in partnership with long-time Anytime Fitness franchisees.

Basecamp Fitness (PRNewswire)

Basecamp Fitness is a hyper-condensed high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged exercise into only 35. Coach-led throughout the session, participants alternate every 60 seconds between heart-thumping cardio on the air bike and strength moves on the floor that keep muscles guessing. The workout unites those who love to push hard, sweat hard and celebrate wins together, creating an intensity training experience unique to the fitness industry.

"High-Intensity Interval Training has become an increasingly popular mode of exercise across the country, and at Basecamp, we craft efficient workouts to help our clients accomplish their fitness goals without disrupting their daily routines. The concept has proven to resonate in each market we enter and, in turn, has translated to the development success we've achieved since the start of the year," said Ben Camper, president, Basecamp Fitness. "With unparalleled support from Self Esteem Brands, Basecamp provides a rewarding opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in the fitness industry who are looking to build a business that makes a positive impact in their community."

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint and help franchisees successfully launch Basecamp studios in new markets. Our workouts secret sauce is its efficiency and effectiveness, enabling members to accomplish their fitness goals without disrupting their daily routines. The concept has proven to resonate in each market we enter and in turn, has translated to the development success we've achieved since the start of the year," said Ben Camper, president, Basecamp Fitness. "As part of the Self Esteem Brands portfolio, Basecamp and our franchisees receive unparalleled support with a demonstrated success record of scaling brands. We believe this makes Basecamp a rewarding opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in the fitness industry who are looking to build a business that makes a positive impact in their community"

Part of Self Esteem Brands' portfolio of health and wellness brands, Basecamp has accelerated its expansion by targeting new regions across the country. In Kansas City, former Basecamp studio managers, Brian and Christie Cook, have agreed to build three new studios in the city's surrounding suburban towns, and Anytime Fitness franchisee, Matthew Gulino, is set to develop the first Basecamp studio in Boston. Additionally, the brand has successfully expanded its footprint in existing markets including the Greater Minneapolis metropolitan region. Tonya DeGregorio, a studio manager with the brand, will be leading the development of three new locations in the area.

"Working as studio managers for several years in Southern California, Christie and I fell in love with Basecamp's culture and sense of community. It's a unique and effective workout for all fitness levels, and its short duration allows us to schedule more sessions each day," says Brian Cook. "Born and raised in Kansas City, we are excited to be bringing Basecamp to our hometown and to a market that has experienced an influx of new residents over the last couple of years."

Since the beginning of 2022, Basecamp Fitness has added over 35 new studios to its development pipeline, with plans to expand its footprint in new markets including Detroit, Miami, New York and San Diego. Franchise opportunities are available in regions across the U.S., and internationally. Candidates should have fitness and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $500,000 and liquid capital of $200,000. For more information about development opportunities, visit basecampfitness.com/franchise.

About Basecamp Fitness

Basecamp Fitness is the all-in, high-intensity group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged calorie burn into just 35, making it the most efficient and effective workout on the market. Alternating between heart-thumping cardio on the air bike, to strength moves on the floor that will keep muscles guessing, the workout unites those who love to push hard, sweat hard and celebrate wins together. Additionally, an optional 10 minutes follows each workout and features a wide array of core exercises, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session. No other high intensity training experience, and no other workout period, will transform someone in a shorter amount of time. Members also get access to Basecamp's proprietary app allowing them to conveniently monitor and validate their Basecamp workout, results and health data, schedule classes, and stay connected with their community all in real-time from one device. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.basecampfitness.com/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our nearly 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across nearly 40 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Basecamp Fitness