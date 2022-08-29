PAPA MURPHY'S® BRINGS BACK THE TRIPLE PEPP PIZZA

TRIPLE PEPP SUPERFAN EVAN ARNOLD IS IN FOR THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is thrilled to announce the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide starting today. The beloved pizza originally launched in 2020 and was so successful that it's back again for a limited time from August 29 through October 16, 2022.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announces the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza (PRNewswire)

The Triple Pepp brings crispy, crunchy and cheesy to every bite with its three different types of pepperoni: giant, mini cup and premium pepperoni, all on one delicious pizza with Papa Murphy's original crust, traditional red sauce, whole-milk mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Among the Triple Pepp's most passionate fans was Superfan Evan Arnold. Ever since Triple Pepp's first limited run ended in May 2020, the Eagle Mountain, Utah resident has taken to social media to lament with funny statements like "I binge watched the Triple Pepp before you canceled it. We didn't even get a season finale..." and "Triple Pepp needs to be restored to its seat of honor!"

Evan's wish is about to come true and then some. Papa Murphy's has taken note of how much love Evan has for the Triple Pepp Pizza. Papa Murphy's—with Evan's wife and three children in tow—is surprising him at his hometown store in Saratoga Springs, UT today, Monday, August 29, 2022, to reveal that Triple Pepp is finally back. To top it all off, Evan will be awarded a $1,000 Papa Murphy's gift card to enjoy Triple Pepp to his heart's content.

And there's more! On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Salt Lake City residents with the first name Evan who make an in-store purchase at participating Papa Murphy's locations will get a free Triple Pepp Pizza in honor of our superfan.**

"When Triple Pepp first launched in 2020, it was an instant hit, which is why we're beyond excited to bring it back," said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand & Innovation for Papa Murphy's. "We are listening and we care about our fans, and no fan was more vocal about Triple Pepp than our 'superfan' Evan Arnold. We're delighted to award Evan with the special title of "Papa Pepp" to celebrate its return."

"We're thrilled knowing that our store is home to Evan Arnold, the Triple Pepp superfan," said Travis Theall, Franchise Owner of Papa Murphy's in Saratoga Springs. "At Papa Murphy's, we really pride ourselves on taking great care of our guests, and it feels good being able to celebrate someone in our community who has gone above and beyond to show their love for the brand and our products."

For more information about the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com .

**[TERMS & CONDITIONS] Free Triple Pepp Pizza Offer

Offer valid in-store on August 31, 2022 at participating Salt Lake area locations for one free large Triple Pepp pizza on original crust (no substitutions) with any other regular price purchase. Must present valid photo ID showing Evan as first name. Not valid on online or delivery orders or with any other offers. Limit 1 per person.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza (PRNewswire)

